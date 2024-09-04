Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

