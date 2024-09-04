dogwifhat Price Hits $1.49 on Exchanges (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $312.35 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dogwifhat has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,545 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,545.88935. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.59108027 USD and is up 13.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $345,133,549.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dogwifhat using one of the exchanges listed above.

