Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

