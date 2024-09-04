Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.4 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.