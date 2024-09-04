DS Smith Plc to Issue Dividend of $12.00 (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 12.00 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
DS Smith Price Performance
DS Smith stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About DS Smith
