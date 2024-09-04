DS Smith Plc to Issue Dividend of $12.00 (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 12.00 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

DS Smith Price Performance

DS Smith stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get DS Smith alerts:

About DS Smith

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.