Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 50,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.15 and its 200-day moving average is $311.21. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

