Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CEV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 15,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,775. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $11.29.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

