Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of EVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 41,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,641. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
