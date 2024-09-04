Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. 41,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,641. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

