Electroneum (ETN) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $30.55 million and $814,396.34 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000787 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,635,905 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

