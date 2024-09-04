ELIS (XLS) One Day Volume Hits $55,109.77

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ELIS has a market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $55,109.77 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10085207 USD and is up 16.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

