enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) & CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Critical Review

enVVeno Medical and CVRx are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for enVVeno Medical and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 2 4 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

CVRx has a consensus target price of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 50.28%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -54.24% -50.69% CVRx -122.52% -77.62% -51.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enVVeno Medical and CVRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.66) -3.19 CVRx $44.39 million 4.40 -$41.20 million ($2.47) -3.66

enVVeno Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

