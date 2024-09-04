EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $949.80 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $949.80 million and approximately $75.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

