EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Update

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,002.0 days.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. EQB has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $73.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

