Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.