Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.07 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $19.07 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,128,656,191 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,133,128,111.4211965. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.09681025 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,582,488.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

