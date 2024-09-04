Ethereum (ETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.90 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,451.90 or 0.04226141 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $295.00 billion and approximately $16.90 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00037864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,312,883 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

