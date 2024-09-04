Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Eurocash’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Eurocash Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EUSHY opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Eurocash has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

