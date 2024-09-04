Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Eurocash’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Eurocash Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EUSHY opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Eurocash has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.
About Eurocash
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eurocash
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Own if You Are Bearish on The Market
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Wingstop The Perfect Fast Casual Restaurant Model?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Salesforce Is a Sleeping Giant on the Verge of Waking Up
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.