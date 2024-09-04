Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

