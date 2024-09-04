Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

