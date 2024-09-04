Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler Sells 5,631 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evolus Trading Down 1.1 %

EOLS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 305,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $964.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

