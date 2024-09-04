Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 8,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 108,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Evotec in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,183,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Evotec by 140.5% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

