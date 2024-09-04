Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXSR opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.45.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

