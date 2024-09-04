Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EXSR opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.45.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
