Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 20th

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Exponent has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. Exponent has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $670,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,956 shares of company stock worth $2,408,490. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

