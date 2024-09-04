Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $536,589.50 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $536,589.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,754,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 1,473,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.79. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

