F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
