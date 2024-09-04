F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNB

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.