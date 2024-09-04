Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Boosted by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.75. The company had a trading volume of 464,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,196. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $225.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

