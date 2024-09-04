Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $31.22 Million Stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 634.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264,967 shares during the period. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 12.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 6.49% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $31,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUA. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TUA opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.