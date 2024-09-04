Ferguson Shapiro LLC Invests $706,000 in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.08% of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 56,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.
Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
HARD stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.
Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods.
