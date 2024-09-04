Ferguson Shapiro LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,299,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,801 shares of company stock worth $8,399,586. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.14. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

