Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $185.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00037428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.