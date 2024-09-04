Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,973,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,255% from the previous session’s volume of 145,701 shares.The stock last traded at $73.83 and had previously closed at $73.95.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

