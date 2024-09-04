Fiduciary Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $286.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.67 and a fifty-two week high of $288.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.14 and a 200 day moving average of $260.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

