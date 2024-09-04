Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 204 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $198.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.59 and a 12 month high of $223.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.97.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

