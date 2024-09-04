Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 7,523 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.8% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

