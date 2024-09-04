Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $43,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 728,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $5,882,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth $19,442,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

