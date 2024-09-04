Fiera Capital Corp Buys 239,371 Shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,371 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Auna worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Auna during the first quarter worth about $1,172,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Auna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,461,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Auna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUNA opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94. Auna SA has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Auna Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

