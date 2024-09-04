Fiera Capital Corp Buys 5,724 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.47% of FirstService worth $32,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSV shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

FirstService stock opened at $178.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $180.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.91.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

