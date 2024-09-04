Fiera Capital Corp Grows Holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $29,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 16.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 1,867.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 152,207 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMCR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

