Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CBZ opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.92. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

