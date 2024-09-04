Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.25% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

