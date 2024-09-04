Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,048,379 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048,379 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.01% of Borr Drilling worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,608,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601,527 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Borr Drilling by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,646,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 431,861 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $2,555,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Borr Drilling stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 889,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.