Fiera Capital Corp Sells 134,721 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,721 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.31% of BBB Foods worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $48,934,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth $33,004,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter worth $18,668,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in BBB Foods by 48.1% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBBB opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $33.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

