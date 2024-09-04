Fiera Capital Corp Sells 18,847 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 463,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 72,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 504,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

