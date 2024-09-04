Fiera Capital Corp Sells 245,339 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 245,339 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

VGM opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

