Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 1,772 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 1.47% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,869,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,676,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $28.33.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

