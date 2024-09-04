Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.81. 280,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,512. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

