Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEQT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 541,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after buying an additional 366,768 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78,110 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 364,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HEQT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,162. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

