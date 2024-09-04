Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,054,000 after purchasing an additional 150,534 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,895,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 796.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 981,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,824,000 after purchasing an additional 871,732 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PTLC stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 206,031 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

