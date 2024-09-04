Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.72. The company had a trading volume of 608,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,991. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $505.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.23. The stock has a market cap of $459.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

