Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 37,882 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,986 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,882 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 2.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,386,000 after purchasing an additional 611,025 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,665,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,679,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,342. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $46.60.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1966 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

